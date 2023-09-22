After not having found common ground with General Motors and Stellantis, the workers of the Unite Auto Workers (UAW) union decided to extend the time of the strike and expand its impact to another 38 points in at least 20 states. The decision excludes the Ford company, which last week met some of the employees’ demands that exonerated it from union discontent. President Biden said he will join UAW members in Michigan on Tuesday, September 26.

