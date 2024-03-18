USA, Biden's “ally” banks: 30 refusals for Trump and the 454 million are needed immediately

To stop Donald's run Trump for the White House they could be the banks and not the judges. This is what is emerging regarding the processes in which the former president of the United States he's on the stand. Overtaken and distanced by Joe Biden (which he has in his electoral coffers 155 million of dollars, while the latest available data gives the Republican leader a share 40), Trump – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – must now address the issues as a priority procedural emergencies. He has no liquid cash and has been unable to find sureties to cover the 454 million dollars who was sentenced to pay for the financial and tax crimes committed by his Trump Organization: must pay them by the end of the month as a deposit pending the outcome of the appeal already lodged.

The former president's lawyers, who has already had to pay 91 million for the condemnation for defamation towards Jean Carrolla woman who had accused him of sexual abuse, claim – continues Il Corriere – to have mobilized four financial brokers who they contacted 30 different companies specialized in issuing sureties: none are exposed for more than 100 million and they all ask for cash and not real estate as collateral collateral. And Trump, who certainly has an impressive real estate portfolio, evidently it is short of cashalso because he spends a lot on the army of lawyers who defend him in the numerous criminal and civil proceedings he has to face.