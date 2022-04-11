None of the candidates from the traditional left and right groups achieved the 5% threshold they needed to guarantee the reimbursement of their millionaire campaign expenses. The right-wing Republicans party asked for “urgent” help to prevent his disappearance.

The elections in France not only evidenced a notorious political polarization, with a difference of less than five percentage points between the two most voted candidates: President Emmanuel Macron and the far-right Marine Le Pen.

The elections also exposed a resounding debacle of the traditional parties that, in turn, could trigger serious economic problems, after the precarious electoral result of the Socialist Party and the Republicans.

With just 2.06% of the votes, the mayor of Paris and representative of the Socialist Party, Anne Hidalgo, obtained the worst results of this historic formation in a presidential election, while the center-right candidate Valérie Pécresse barely achieved 4, 78%.

In France, the State does not guarantee the reimbursement of campaign expenses to parties that do not reach the threshold of 5% of the vote, a common denominator between these two communities.

But probably the most acute crisis would be going through Los Republicanos de Pécresse, which launched a desperate appeal to obtain urgent donations that would allow it to face the millions of euros it spent on the campaign. “The survival of the Republican right depends on it,” he warned on his Twitter account.

Les résultats ne nous permettent pas d’être remboursés par l’État. The situation is critical and we don’t have €7M, I don’t have €5M that I borrowed from titre personnel. I launched an appel national aux dons. Il en va de la survie de la droite républicaine. ⤵️ https://t.co/iIbiEkZ22z pic.twitter.com/VlxfjjWr8V — Valérie Pécresse (@vpecresse) April 11, 2022



The former candidate described the situation as “critical”, since her party is missing seven million euros, including five million that she says she has personally borrowed.

With a fortune estimated at ten million euros, Pécresse was the richest candidate of the 12 running for these elections, according to a report by the Authority for the Transparency of Public Life to which the candidates had to declare their heritage.

With EFE and Reuters