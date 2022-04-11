The birth of the business unit Mobilizedesired as part of the Renaulution strategy to respond to future mobility needs, has led the Renault group to develop a very specific path for the brand led by Clotilde Delbos, a path that was consolidated in Italy during 2021 and which will continue in the coming months. In fact, the first fully electric car sharing service called Mobilize Share was born along the boot, which was launched in Bergamo with the support of a local concessionaire. Subsequently, the program was also expanded to other 15 cities throughout Italy, with a closed circuit system (delivery and collection always in the same place) and was offered to different realities.

From companies, to public bodies to tourist facilities with a fully electric mobility experience for business or personal travel purposes. It only takes one click to book a vehicle through the dedicated Share by Mobilize app. However, the company’s plans are those to expand other services in Italy, such as Zity by Mobilize, the free-floating car sharing service (the vehicle can be returned anywhere) which is already present in large European cities such as Madrid, Paris and Lyon which will arrive in our country in the course of 2022. The two offers go hand in hand step: rentals lasting a few minutes with Zity by Mobilize, up to a few weeks with Mobilize Share. As such, Mobilize provides solutions that cover all types of car sharing usage in a way that suits the specific mobility needs of a given city or community.

“Our customers no longer see their cars as they used to – explained Clotilde Delbos, CEO of Mobilize – Faced with this evolution of use, due both to the customer himself, to regulations or to the evolution of city policies, Mobilize provides new mobility solutions. Our brand offers a full range of services to facilitate the transition to greener mobility. But the weaknesses prevent you from changing. Our ambition is to make this transition seamless by offering a unique offer, from vehicles to financing, energy services, maintenance, all based on high-performance technology. “

Throughout Europe and Italy, Mobilize counts on dealers who play an essential role in the development of new mobility activities, offering shared mobility services to private users, businesses and government entities in their local area, and even establishing itself as the industry standard when it comes to the new needs expressed through sustainable mobility. On 4 April, more than 400 people from the dealer network gathered in Milan for the first Mobilize convention where the brand’s line-up of products and services were presented. During the event, the brand’s first vehicles developed by the in-house engineering and design teams were also unveiled. These included, for example, Mobilize Limo, a subscription service for taxis and transport operators with driver and guide, Mobilize Duo, Mobilize Bento and Mobilize Hippo, a series of shared vehicles suitable for professionals and their needs. 2022 therefore represents a fundamental year for Mobilize in Italy which aims to introduce the new Zity service and support the commercial launch of Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric with the integrated solutions of Mobilize Charge Pass, without forgetting the consolidation of the Mobilize Share structure.