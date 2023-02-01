The arrival of the military junta to power in 2021 has caused, among other things, more than 1.5 million displaced persons, more than 13,000 detainees for political reasons, almost 3,000 deaths, and nearly 8 million children without education. On the second anniversary of the coup, the repressive Burmese government announced that it will extend the state of emergency for another six months, postponing the elections scheduled for August.

The figures account for the current state of Myanmar, after the military overthrew the government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Last year the repression carried out the first four death executions, in something that had not happened in decades, while at least 101 people have been sentenced to death.

Likewise, 130 journalists have been arrested, of whom 72 remain in prison, which places Myanmar in 176th position out of 180 in the press freedom index -according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF)-, and which, furthermore, it ranks second as the country with the highest number of journalist incarcerations (behind China) and the largest in the world in relation to its population.







An RSF statement reports that four Burmese journalists have been killed by the junta’s repression, “two of them after being violently interrogated, beaten and even mutilated. Dozens of cases of torture have been reported in Myanmar.”

With the instability caused by the coup d’état also came the crisis in the Burmese economy. The Covid-19 emergency aggravated the situation and in 2021 Myanmar’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) plummeted 18%, according to World Bank data.

The country accumulates 1.1 million more unemployed than two years ago, the clashes have caused the destruction of at least 34,000 civil structures and more than 15.2 million people suffer from food insecurity, according to United Nations reports.

