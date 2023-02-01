Nanny McPhee – Tata Matilda: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Wednesday 1 February 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1, Nanny McPhee – Tata Matilda is broadcast, a 2005 film directed by Kirk Jones, based on the Tata Matilda book series by the English writer Christianna Brand. The soundtrack is performed by the London Symphony Orchestra. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

England, August 26, 1870. Cedric Brown, a funeral director in the country, and recently widowed of his beloved wife, finds himself alone with his seven children: Simon, Tora, Lily, Eric, Christianna, Sebastian and the little Agatha, called Aggie. The children, due to their father’s absence due to work, are incredibly unruly and combine one disaster after another; so far no nanny has ever been able to keep them at bay. The only person they sometimes listen to is the young maid of the house, Evangeline.

After the children scare yet another nanny, Mr. Brown unsuccessfully asks the nanny agency to give him one last chance. At that moment, a mysterious voice coming from the door of the agency suggests that he request the help of one Nanny Matilda, which Mr. Brown accepts without hesitation.

That same night, the children (after being punished for their escapades) break into the kitchen led by Simon, and tie the rough cook Blatherwick to the table, then turn everything upside down. At that moment a knock is heard on the front door and Mr. Brown opening it finds in front of him a witch-like-looking woman who introduces herself as Tata Matilda.

The woman, after dismissing Mr. Brown, immediately goes to the kitchen and urges the children to go to bed. When they refuse to listen to her, the nanny performs a magic, beating her stick on the ground, and forcing them against their will to continue their own jokes much faster, and without being able to stop. The situation precipitates when the children are almost forced by magic to throw Aggy, the little sister of a few months, into a pot of boiling water and to blow up the kitchen, and Simon is thus forced to politely ask Nanny Matilda to make them stop. Satisfied, the nanny puts everything back and the children go to sleep.

Nanny McPhee – Nanny Matilda: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the Nanny McPhee – Nanny Matilda storyline, but what’s the full cast for the movie? Below is the complete list of actors with their respective roles:

Emma ThompsonNanny Matilda

Colin FirthCedric Brown

Kelly Macdonald Evangeline

Angela LansburyAunt Adelaide

Celia ImrieMrs. Selma Quickly

Imelda StauntonMrs. Blatherwick

Derek JacobiMr. Wheen

Patrick BarlowMr. Jowls

Thomas SangsterSimon

Eliza Bennett: Thora

Jennifer Rae DaykinLily

Raphaël ColemanEric

Holly GibbsChristianna

Samuel HoneywoodSebastian

Hebe Barnes and Zinnia Barnes as Baby Agatha “Aggy”

Streaming and TV

Where to see Nanny McPhee – Tata Matilda on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Wednesday 1 February 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform.