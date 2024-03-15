The Lower House of the French Parliament unanimously approved a bill that seeks to sanction fashion products known as “fast fashion” that come, for the most part, from large Chinese producers that have easy delivery in everyone. The objective of the initiative is to help offset the environmental impact of the textile industry and protect national production.

The clothing company Shein makes around 7,100 new garments available to French users every day on its web portal, many of them at ultra-low prices, such as t-shirts for 1.50 euros or dresses for 15 euros, a massive practice that legislators of France consider that it should stop.

The 146 politicians with voting rights in the National Assembly voted in favor of stopping the practices of brands that put products on sale based on customer demand without an apparent limit. If the text is approved in the Upper House of Parliament, France would become the first country to legislate against “fast fashion.”

✅ The national assembly of adopters is unanimous in their proposition to curb the use of ultra fast-fashion. Je me réjouis de these avancée majeure. Today, thank you for your work @AnneCecileVio et des députés issus de tous les groupes politiques, un grand pas a… pic.twitter.com/qxDfyUX3eK — Christophe Béchu (@ChristopheBechu) March 14, 2024



“Of course, it is a complicated issue that not only concerns France, but also develops at the European and international level. “France is doing its part and sending a signal to say that the time of naivety, the time of sacrificing our textile industry is behind us,” said Christophe Bechu, France's Minister of Ecology.

Specifically, the bill seeks to impose fines of up to 10 euros per item of clothing that brands publish outside the stipulated amounts, an increase that would be gradual until 2030, starting with 5 euros in 2025.

Another measure is to prohibit the advertising of lower-value textile products, a plan that goes hand in hand with an environmental tax for low-cost items. All with the aim of removing pressure from the French market, which according to parliamentarians, is “flooded” with “fast, cheap and imported” clothing.

“This initiative is necessary. We have an environmental and social catastrophe, an economic catastrophe. We have a list of French brands that have crumbled in the face of fast fashion and all the practices that can be related to it. And yes, it is useful to have this text,” said Charles Fournier, for the Green Party.

If the document has the green light from the Senate, the producers of these companies will be forced to inform ordinary buyers about the environmental impact of each garment.

And although in France there are large haute couture fashion houses such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Hermès, Dior and Cartier, there are other companies that have been left behind due to the popularity of clothing in industrial quantities and at incredibly low prices.

