Harvard economic historian Claudia Goldin won the 2023 Nobel Prize in Economics for her work exposing the causes of profound wage and labor market inequality between men and women, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences explained on Monday, October 9. Who is she and what have her investigations revealed?

Of 93 people awarded prizes over more than half a century by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in the Economics category, only three are women. Paradoxically, the Nobel Prize awarded this Monday, October 9, rewarded research into this disparity.

Formally known as the Riksbank Sveriges Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, it is the latest in this year’s crop of prizes and was awarded to Claudia Goldin, who in 1990 became the first woman to hold a position in the department of economics from Harvard.

Goldin is not only the third woman to win the Nobel Prize in Economics, but the first to win it alone rather than sharing it. The American had previously achieved it Elinor Ostrom in 2009 and the french Esther Duflo in 2019.

Only three women have won the Nobel Prize in Economics © France 24

Last year, a trio of American economists, including former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, won the Nobel for their research on how to regulate banks and prop up failing lenders with public money to avoid an even deeper economic crisis. , such as the Great Depression of the 1930s.

“There are still big differences between men and women”

The Nobel Prize-giving body said in a statement that “this year’s laureate in Economic Sciences, Claudia Goldin, provided the first comprehensive account of women’s earnings and labor market participation over the centuries.” .

Her book ‘Understanding the Gender Gap: An Economic History of American Women’, published in 1990, was a hugely influential essay on the roots of wage inequality across 200 years of history.

"I am standing here because I have students," Professor Claudia Goldin said about winning the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences today. "My students are the individuals I depend upon to listen to my ideas and to react to them."



Her study was followed by others on the impact of the birth control pill on women’s career and marriage decisions, women’s surnames after marriage as a social indicator, and the reasons why women are now the majority of college students. .

Goldin’s work revealed that while there has been progress in narrowing the gap in recent decades, there is little evidence of it closing completely any time soon.

“There are still big differences between women and men in terms of what they do, how they are paid and so on,” Goldin told Reuters at her home in Cambridge, Massachusetts, once she learned of her award.

Reducing the disparity between men and women: a pending task

In much of the world it is illegal for employers to discriminate on the basis of gender. However, women still face wage shortfalls compared to men.

In the United States, women earned on average 82% of what men earned last year, according to an analysis by the Pew Research Center.

Meanwhile, in Europe, women earned on average 13% less per hour than men in 2021, according to data from the European Commission.

