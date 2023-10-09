Once again Gieffina lashed out against reality TV: let’s find out together what her words were

Over the last few hours the name of Elenoire Ferruzzi has returned to occupy ample space in the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? Once again the former gieffina lashed out harshly against the new edition of Big Brother and his words certainly did not go unnoticed. Let’s find out together what she said.

Elenoire Ferruzzi against Big Brother. It is not the first time that the former gieffina goes against the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini. Over the last few hours, Elenoire, through her Instagram account, has gone against the program, also commenting on the decline in ratings of the show.

In detail, the former gieffina spoke of ‘rigged’ televoting, revealing that the authors would decide everything that should happen inside the most spied on house in Italy. These were her words about it:

But what does the Big Brother, what ignorance. The Big Brother for me it was a job, but how can you compare a person’s experience to a game, a job they did. But get over yourself. What was a game supposed to teach me where I was overpaid to participate, where everything is fake, where the authors tell you what you have to do. What was he supposed to teach me, shall we hear? Do you still believe that I was kicked out perhaps with your televoting? But wake up. It’s all paid for, even the humiliations, darling.

As already mentioned, this is not the first time Elenoire Ferruzzi lashes out against reality TV. At the moment Alfonso Signorini has decided to remain silent and not to comment on the words released by the former competitor of Big Brother VIP. How did the host react to the words of the former gieffine? We’ll find out soon.