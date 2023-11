FILE – This July 5, 2012, file photo shows a sunflower sitting in front of the euro sculpture in Frankfurt, Germany. A closely watched survey has found that business activity in the 18-country euro zone is at its highest level in three years, in perhaps the clearest sign yet that the economic recovery is gaining momentum. Analysts said positive data on Wednesday April 23, 2014 could take some of the pressure off the European Central Bank to take more steps to stimulate the economy at its next monthly monetary policy meeting on May 8, despite the Stubbornly low inflation in the 18-nation single currency zone.

AP – Michael Probst