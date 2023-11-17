Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. recently announced the launch of its new mobile platform, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. This SoC aims to improve various daily experiences for consumers by offering high performance. Among the main features, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 platform includes an evolution in the use of artificial intelligence, significant improvements for mobile gaming, an advanced camera to stimulate creativity and enhanced 5G connectivity.

The platform was designed to support several advanced applications. For example, it features a maximum CPU speed of up to 2.63 GHz, GPU performance improvements of more than 50%, and a 60% increase in AI performance efficiency per watt. All of this was achieved while maintaining a focus on energy efficiency. The first device supporting the new platform is expected to be announced by the end of December.

Christopher Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., highlighted that the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 platform was developed withgoal of balancing performance with energy efficiency. This balance allows us to offer high-quality experiences, which were not previously available in the Snapdragon 7 series. Furthermore, Patrick highlighted the importance of collaboration with OEM partners to make these new features accessible, such as advanced artificial intelligence and improved camera, to a wider audience.