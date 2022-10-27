EP Thursday, 27 October 2022, 02:52



Ecologists in Action yesterday published a table-summary of the law for the Recovery and Protection of the Mar Menor, approved more than two years ago, to publicly denounce and highlight the “systematic non-compliance” of it by the regional government. Said complaint occurred one day after the approval of the report of the Committee on Petitions of the European Parliament, which demands that the regional Executive develop, launch and implement the measures included in said law, said this organization in a statement.

He criticizes that “75% of the measures were already regulated in other laws or previous plans related to the lagoon, although many of them are not complied with today, such as the regulations on livestock trails, or the one related to mining waste. ». In addition, Ecologists in Action recalled that the current law “has repealed previous legislation that was more protectionist, such as the law of February 2018, of urgent measures to guarantee environmental sustainability in the Mar Menor environment, which specifically regulated the fertilization and measures to prevent its dragging into the lagoon. He considered that there is “more setback than progress” in the protection of the salty lagoon.

“It’s unheard of”



The organization stressed that much of the content of the law “is not being fulfilled by the regional government within the established deadlines.” Among the “non-compliances, he highlighted the action programs of the vulnerable areas due to nitrates or the regulations of discharges from land to the sea. In both cases, he highlighted “the importance that its urgent application would have in the real reduction of nutrients that reach the Mar Menor and that are the origin of its eutrophication.” He considered that the measures contemplated are, in general, “insufficient and quite improvable”, at the same time that he stressed “the lack of will of the regional government, which does not dedicate the necessary resources or personnel, which makes it impossible to recover the lagoon”.

Finally, he considered “incomprehensible” that from the agricultural sector “a reduction in the requirements of this standard is being requested.”