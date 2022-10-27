Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba worried about the words of the Republicans about the reduction of US aid to Kyiv

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba commented on the words of the US Republicans that if they win the elections to the country’s House of Representatives, they will reduce military assistance to Kyiv. The minister’s words are quoted by Axios.

Kuleba reacted to a possible reduction in US aid and was concerned about such circumstances. “We are concerned about these statements. We believe they are unfair. But I think that we will fix this, and I am sure that we will effectively deal with these risks, and aid to Ukraine will not be reduced,” he said.

The material notes that the reduction of US aid to Ukraine “will deal a serious blow to Kyiv.” Journalists report that last May, 57 Republicans in the House of Representatives voted against a $40 billion aid package to Ukraine. If they win the elections, which will be held on November 8, the number of opponents of support for Kyiv will increase.

Earlier, Kuleba discussed with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken the supply of air defense systems to Ukraine. “Grateful for the reaffirmation of the continued support of the United States, whatever the circumstances,” the minister stressed.