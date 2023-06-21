“The entire population of the Region of Murcia continued to breathe air that is harmful to health in 2022”, when the maximum levels recommended by the WHO (World Health Organization) were exceeded. This is the forceful complaint made this Tuesday by Ecologistas en Acción, which based on data from the network of air quality measuring stations in the Autonomous Community concluded that these limits were exceeded in the case of tropospheric ozone, PM10 particles and PM2.5, nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide. There were also “spikes” in emissions of benzene and toluene, carcinogenic organic compounds. Numerous scientific reports link pollution with premature deaths and an increase in health care for children due to respiratory problems.

In its report ‘Air quality in the Spanish State during 2022’, Ecologists warned that 1.3 million people, 85% of the Region’s inhabitants, live in areas “affected by pollution levels higher than the new legal limits proposed by the European Commission. They are all except the north. In addition, 20,000 people live in Alumbres and the surroundings of Escombreras, a district of Cartagena where the legal limits were exceeded.

As in previous years, PM10 particles exceeded the average annual and daily concentrations recommended by the WHO in all seasons, as well as the new legal limits proposed by the European Commission. The exception was Caravaca. That, “in a year in which the levels rebounded significantly: its average concentration rose by 31% compared to the average for the 2012-2019 period.” The worst records were in Lorca and San Basilio (Murcia).

Regarding PM2.5 particles, only one of the ten stations, Mompeán in Cartagena, measured the concentrations with data capture percentages higher than the regulatory minimum. The result was that the average daily and annual levels recommended by the WHO were exceeded, although not the annual legal limit.

Regarding ozone, Alumbres and Lorca registered exceedances of the WHO guide in more than 75 days. And the vegetation of the entire Region was exposed to harmful ozone levels, which includes “most of the crops, mountains and natural spaces.”

The study states that pollution grew throughout the country “due to increased mobility, once the restrictions due to the covid, drought and heat ended”, linked to climate change and unleashed in summer in the form of waves of high temperatures. And he adds that “100% of Spaniards and 92% of the territory breathed air with an unhealthy level.”

Regarding the Region, Ecologists summarizes that the cities of Murcia and Cartagena, as well as the industrial valley of Escombreras, with the oil refinery and three combined cycle power plants, are “the main sources of contamination.” Nitrogen oxides and volatile hydrocarbons from the intense road traffic in these municipalities, from interurban traffic and maritime transport, together with emissions from industrial activity carried out in Escombreras and in the Alcantarilla chemical pole, «extend throughout the rest of the territory transformed into ozone. This, warns the naturalist association, “negatively affects inland rural areas, especially to the leeward [el lugar hacia el que se dirige el viento] of the great emitting sources of ozone precursors».

In the case of industrial emissions, the study shows that they were focused “in Cartagena, Llano del Beal (due to the dispersion of heavy metals from mining rafts), Escombreras and Alcantarilla. The Escombreras refinery and the Alcantarilla chemical complex were “responsible for significant spikes in benzene and toluene, “carcinogenic” compounds.

Also in Escombreras, Ecologists drew attention to the volume of PM10 and PM2.5 particles, which reveals “a problem with the movement of solid bulk, which can have a severe impact on nearby residential areas,” such as Alumbres. It is “the worst situation in the entire state.” In addition, the dock, which belongs to the Cartagena Port Authority (attached to the Ministry of Transport), “lacks meters.” And there was a “growing increase in cruise ship docking, with 185 calls in 2022” in nearby Cartagena Bay.

Nitrogen oxides and PM2.5



Ecologists launched several reproaches to the regional government, which manages air quality through the Ministry of the Environment. He stated that he was the only one who did not provide him with data; that the information on PM2.5 is “clearly insufficient to make an accurate assessment” and that measurement stations are missing.

He also regretted that the Community continues to fail to comply with the 2008 Ombudsman’s recommendation to use a “quick and large-scale” warning system to the population, in the event of exceeding the legal contamination thresholds, beyond a Web page. Finally, Ecologists regrets that the regional Executive has not yet published the Strategy for the Improvement of Air Quality 2020-2025, which in their opinion should include “measures on nitrogen oxides from traffic and facilities industrialists”.