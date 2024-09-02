As we get closer to the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdommore and more information comes to light about this long-awaited title. Now, During PAX West 2024 it was revealed that this title will feature two different difficulties.

Through social media, PAX West 2024 attendees who had the opportunity to play Echos of Wisdom They have discovered that the title will have two difficulties. The first of these is the norm, while the second is called Hero Mode, something that will be familiar to all fans of the series.

The Hero Mode description indicates that this difficulty is aimed at “advanced players.”. Here we find some adjustments, such as taking double damage, and enemies not dropping hearts when defeated. Some accessory effects will also not apply. However, it is currently unknown if this was something exclusive to the demo at PAX West 2024, or if it will be part of the launch, although this is very likely.

This is nothing new, since titles like A Link Between Worlds, Link’s Awakening, Wind Waker HD, Twilight Princess HDand Skyward Sword HD have also enjoyed this option. We remind you that The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom It will be available on September 26th. In related news, another game mode for this title is revealed. Similarly, Nintendo updates the Zelda timeline.

Author’s Note:

It’s nice to see Nintendo offering these kinds of options. Zelda games aren’t always the most difficult experiences, so many players are always left wanting more of a challenge, and it’s nice to see the company giving them the chance to get what they want.

Via: Nintendo Everything.