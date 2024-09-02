Electricity | On Tuesday, two expensive hours await those who purchased exchange electricity

Electric|The value-added price of exchange electricity will drop to a fair 31 cents on Tuesday evening.

Tuesday night you should think twice about taking a sauna if you have an electric stove and stock electricity at home.

Namely, the price of electricity including value added tax rises to a good 31 cents per kilowatt hour. This two-hour price spike is experienced between 19:00 and 21:00, it appears electricity exchange Nordpool’s figures.

Coincidentally, the price of 31.37 cents is almost identical in both hours. If you drill down carefully into Nordpool’s figures, the microscopic price difference can only be found in the third decimal place.

From others part of the day, the average price hovers around 8.5 cents per kilowatt hour. In addition to the above-mentioned prices, electricity tax and the transfer fee for each network company must be taken into account in the consumption.

In any case, September starts with quite a bang because August average price including VAT was 1.55 cents per kilowatt hour.