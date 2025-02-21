The European Prosecutor’s Office assumes the ’21st century’ case, which investigates the embezzlement of public funds for migrant minors

The European Prosecutor’s Office assumes the 21st centurywhich investigates the deviation of funds dedicated to the attention of migrant minors in the Canary Islands. Anticorruption denounced in 2023 indications of embezzlement of public flows, unfair administration and falsehood in commercial document in the management of the 21st century Foundation. The entity received 12 million public money between 2021 and 2023, but part of this money ended in beauty, viagra treatments and luxury hotels.

21st century: accounting lack of control in minors “makes it impossible to quantify in detail” the alleged embezzlement

The Court of Instruction number 7 of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria transferred the case to the European Court since about two million euros received by the Foundation

The order issued by the Court on February 12 and to which this newspaper has had access to that the proceedings carried out so far show that the people investigated managed public funds for their own benefit “without prejudice to the possible responsibilities of the authorities and officials public who have not carried out a full control and monitoring of the application of spending. ”

Between 2019 and 2022, the Ministry of Social Rights awarded different contracts to the 21st Century Foundation by emergency. The purpose was to face the increase in arrivals of children and adolescents through the immigration route to the Canary Islands. The investigated centers are Puerto Bello, Guiniguada and Acorán, in Gran Canaria, and Yaiza and La Santa, in Lanzarote.

Specifically, Justice began investigating four centers directors in Gran Canaria and two from Lanzarote. One of the complaints of anti -corruption was María de los Ángeles Barroso, director of the Guiniguada resource, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, between 2020 and 2021. Then it was also vice -secretary and Vox treasurer in the province of Las Palmas. During his period as head of the device, a group of workers complained about the treatment dispensed by Barroso to the minors and their racist comments.

The General Directorate of Children and Family Protection, then led by Podemos, defended at that time that the center worked correctly and that Barroso was a professional ” respected in the world of the child ‘.

The keys to the ’21st century’ case: how money for migrant minors ended in Viagra, beauty sessions and restaurants



This foundation had already been before in the eye of the hurricane for alleged cases of sexual exploitation, intimidation, aggressions and racism in its centers of Gran Canaria. The entity has defended itself alleging that it is “active and collaborator” in the investigation that the Prosecutor’s Office began, delivering 24,709 pages of invoices and digitalized vouchers.