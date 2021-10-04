Among the most discussed issues of current and future Formula 1 there was no lack of debates concerning the composition of calendars. For this season, 22 appointments have been set, while for the next there will be 23, as recently confirmed by the president of Formula 1 Stefano Domenicali. In this way, in 2022 we will reach the new GP record scheduled in the championship.

Among those who do not like the “swelling” of the calendars there is also a man who, in the field of organization and management of this sport, has been an integral part of the history of the circus for almost forty years: Bernie Ecclestone. The 90-year-old, former executive director of the FOM from 1981 to 2014, has in fact expressed all his total opposition to this system.

Reached by grandprix.com, the British expressed his opinion on the calendars, not hiding a certain concern about the impact they could have on spectators, and not only: “This is how you manage to annoy even the most diehard fan – commented – furthermore destroying the interest of television. Eighteen races are enough – he added – but now many families are ruining themselves with an absolutely unnecessary stress that is harmful to health ”.