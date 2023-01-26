The eBay offers of today allow us to buy a MSI Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 8GB GDDR6 graphics card. The discount, using the code CASA23, is €40.99. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The discount code CASA23 it is valid from 23 January to 19 February 2023, precisely until 11.59 pm. The discount is 10%, as mentioned, but only a minimum purchase of €20 can be applied. The code can be used three times for each user and a discount of no more than €100 can be applied to each use. In total, therefore, each account can get a maximum discount of €300 divided over three purchases.

The salesperson is alberto_giordano, with 100% positive feedback. It is also categorized as an eBay Premium service due to its reliability and shipping speed. Payment is possible via PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express and G Pay. Shipping is free and takes place in three days.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

MSI Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 8GB GDDR6 Graphics Card

This news includes an affiliate link to eBay that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.