It seems that The Voice Senior is behind it all: here’s what happened

Over the past few hours the name of Antonella Clerici returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. According to what emerged from the latest rumors, it seems that the presenter of It’s always Noon a real fury has been shown against a Rai conductor. Let’s find out together who we are talking about.

All those who follow her know that in this period Antonella Clerici is busy with The Voice Senior. The program is achieving excellent results but, despite this, the decision Rai the presenter did not like it at all. Let’s find out why together.

Rai has decided not to broadcast the episode of The Voice Senior scheduled for January 27 to give more space to a well-known conductor. Who is it about? Of Fabio Fazio, towards which Antonella Clerici has shown a real fury. In fact, on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance, Fabio Fazio will return to the small screen with a special.

The newspaper ‘Dagospia’ made the news public, revealing:

In truth, the appointment with Fazio should have been limited to the time slot occupied by Amadeus every evening, but instead it will last until 10.30 pm. Clearly, nothing The Voice Senior and, according to what we know, Antonella Clerici didn’t like this last minute change at all, after having already complained about the lack of promotion of her program.

And, continuing, the newspaper directed by Roberto D’Agostino added:

The Voice Senior, therefore, misses a turn, which however he will immediately recover with a doubling. In the week preceding another stop due to the Sanremo Festival, the show will be broadcast in two episodes within 48 hours: Wednesday 1 and Friday 3 February, again in prime time on Rai 1.

So all viewers of The Voice Senior they will have to wait for February 1st to recover the episode that will skip tomorrow evening.