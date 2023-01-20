The eBay offers today’s allow us to buy one Motorola Moto G72 6+128GB smartphone. The reported discount compared to the recommended price is €114, or 38%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The salesperson is neophoniastore, with 99.7% positive feedback. It is also categorized as an eBay Premium Service for shipping speed and reliability. Shipping is free and takes place in two days. Payment is possible with PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express and G Pay.

Motorola Moto G72 offers a 6.55-inch (20:9) AMOLES display at 2460×1080 pixels. The camera is 108 MP and allows you to take photos with a resolution of 12000×9000 pixels and record videos in full HD. The battery is 5,000 mAh and promises two days of use without recharging. The dimensions are 160.5 x 74.4 x 7.9 mm. The weight is 166 grams.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Motorola Moto G72

This news includes an affiliate link to eBay that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.