eBay it is certainly an e-commerce that you will know very well and with which you may have interfaced in the past. After all, it is still today a very popular store, which also allows users to sell their used items. Today, however, we are here to talk to you about discounts as a new coupon it could allow you to save a lot of money on many tech products!

Ebay, a new coupon will save you up to 10%

As you may know, Ebay often launches very interesting discounts thanks to coupons that you can use on a series of selected products. Today we want to tell you about the one dedicated to the new year, in this case it is a 10% discount code on your purchases, up to a maximum of 50 euros per transaction and can be used up to 6 times from a single account.

In short, in total if you make all your 6 purchases making the most of the discount, you will be able to save 300 euros! The discount code to use is PIT10PERTE2023 and it will obviously be inserted in the appropriate section at the time of payment. Know that the discount will be valid for a whole year, until December 31, 2023! Here we leave you the link of the dedicated Ebay page that shows you all compatible products with the coupon!