Under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Diab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the Arab Youth Center, the second edition of the Arab Young Leaders Meeting will be held, as part of the “World Government Summit 2023”, during the period from February 12 to 15, with the participation of Arab youth ministers and leaders of institutions. Youth work in the region to meet Arab youth groups of various disciplines and discuss issues and opportunities of interest to young people.

This course focuses on the youth’s relationship with the Arab identity and language, the Arab youth’s view of the world and the world’s impressions of it, and the narrative presented by the Arab region to enhance the image of Arab youth and present correct positive impressions of the Arab countries, their youth competencies and talents, their ambitious future visions, and their eagerness to turn challenges into opportunities.

The meeting acquires special importance in light of its being held as the first regional event with the declaration of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States for the current year 2023 as the “Year of Arab Youth”, to encourage youth to meaningful community participation, and to exchange ideas and experiences with Arab governments, as well as to know the reality of Arab youth, and the most important future directions. About his behaviors, aspirations and vision.

The meeting is held in the presence of representatives of the League of Arab States and the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf and the participation of Arab youth ministers, including Minister of Culture and Youth Nora bint Muhammad Al-Kaabi, Minister of Sports and Youth, Head of the Executive Office of Arab Ministers of Youth and Sports in the League of Arab States Dr. Ashraf Sobhi, and Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Youth And Sports in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Mr. Ayman Al-Moayyed, and the Minister of Youth in Jordan, Muhammad Al-Nabulsi, and the Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication in Morocco, Muhammad Al-Mahdi bin Saeed, and the Minister of Youth and Sports Affairs in Bahrain, Ms. Rawan Tawfiqi, and the Minister of Youth and Sports in Sudan, Ms. Hazar Abdul Rasul Ajab, and the Minister of Culture and Youth And sports and relations with the Parliament in Mauritania, Mohamed Aslam Asweidat, the Minister of Youth and Sports in Algeria, Abd al-Razzaq Sabqaq, and the Minister of Youth in the Government of National Unity in Libya, Fathallah Abd al-Latif al-Zani.

Also participating in the meeting are the Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Vice President of the Arab Youth Center, Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei, the Minister of Youth and Sports in Iraq, Ahmed Muhammad Hussein Qassem, the Minister of Youth and Sports in Tunisia, Kamal Daqish, the Minister of Entrepreneurship and Empowerment in Palestine, Eng. Osama Al-Saadawi, and the Minister of Youth and Culture in Djibouti’s Hibo Moamen Assawi, Lebanon’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr. George Kallas, and Somalia’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Mohamed Berri Mahmoud.

The Arab meeting for young leaders is also witnessed by the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Science and Advanced Technology, Imran Sharaf, with the participation of Deputy Minister of Sports Bader Al-Qadi, Secretary-General of the Misk Foundation, Eng. Mishaal Al-Subaie, Executive Director of the National Academy for Training in the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr. Rasha Ragheb, Executive Director of the Youth Center in the Sultanate of Oman, Eng. Zaid Al-Salmani, Assistant Minister of Culture of the Syrian Arab Republic, Sana Al-Shawa, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Youth in the Republic of the Comoros, Zahria Sayed Ahmed, and Director of the Zay Center For research on Arabic language education from the UAE, Professor Hanada Taha.

This session is distinguished by the convening of an open youth ministerial seminar that includes a number of Arab youth ministers with a group of Arab youth from various fields and specializations, preceded by the opening of the conference, a presentation of the results of the preliminary meetings that preceded the organization of the meeting, and monitored the opinions of 1,000 young men and women from the Arab world on the topics raised by the discussions. The Arab meeting for young leaders and its ministerial seminar in its second session.

In this context, Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Vice President of the Arab Youth Center, said: “The success of the founding version of the Arab meeting for young leaders within the work of the World Government Summit 2022 and at the end of the World Expo event hosted by Last year, the UAE resulted in the establishment of a joint Arab working group concerned with investing in youth energies and directing them towards multiple development paths.

She added: “In this version of the Arab meeting for young leaders, we put an important file on the table for discussion and analysis, which is the identity of Arab youth and their image in the world, through their view of themselves and the world’s view of them, and discussing ways to enable them to activate their opportunities and strengthen their association with the Arabic language in their personality and knowledge production.” And the professional, in parallel with working together to renew the positive narrative about promising youth capabilities and potentials and nurturing hope in the hearts of young people.

Al Mazrouei confirmed: “We build on the gains of the previous session, and we will always have new ideas and recommendations to benefit from in achieving the best and optimal impact of local and joint youth action initiatives in our region. We look forward to qualitative results for the second session of the Arab Meeting for Young Leaders this year.”

In her capacity as the climate pioneer for youth in the COP28 Conference of Parties, Al Mazrouei added: We will work with all partners in the Arab countries, including youth ministries and institutions, to enhance the participation of Arab youth in the conference, to make their voice heard and to increase their awareness of the climate change file, in order to support their aspirations to play a leading and influential role in the region and the world.

The conference includes comprehensive presentations from Arab institutions specialized in youth work from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Sultanate of Oman, the Arab Republic of Egypt and a number of Arab countries.

The experience of youth councils in the UAE will be presented in the presence of a group of leaders and members of youth councils of all kinds, from the establishment of the system to its day, highlighting the various success stories and the available prospects for sharing the successful youth councils model with various Arab countries to develop youth participation in the development of their societies.

The meeting will include inspiring and motivating keynote speeches about the achievements that have been made in the field of Arab youth work on the one hand, and future plans and strategies that are being worked on in cooperation with all parties to design a promising future for Arab youth with its active participation in all stages.

There will be cultural performances and artistic events related to identity and the Arabic language during the conference, which allows its participants to attend the activities of the World Summit of Governments and the events, activities, dialogues and meetings with heads of state and government and international and regional organizations.

For the first time at the level of the World Government Summit, an Arab country will be celebrated as the guest of honor for the meeting, which will be the Arab Republic of Egypt in this session. The meeting, with its various sessions, discusses how to communicate with young people and speak their language to present their version of their reality and their vision for a better tomorrow, while highlighting the youth’s relationship with their language, the importance of their attachment to it, and their pride in their national identity that is open to the world and partner in development goals towards a better world.

The Arab Young Leaders Meeting will share with the audience and the media the results of qualitative studies related to the reality, aspirations and future of young people, as well as the outputs of specialized research and opinion polls conducted by the Arab Youth Center, as well as guides to Arab youth work and guides to youth centers and initiatives in the Arab world.

This second session is a continuation of the success achieved by the founding version of the Arab meeting for young leaders, which was organized by the Arab Youth Center in 2022, with the presence of more than 100 representatives of Arab youth leaders in 22 Arab countries, and with the participation of 15 Arab youth ministers and about 30 heads of youth empowerment institutions in the countries. Arabic, who also shared with the public qualitative studies, reports, and work guides on Arab youth, their present, aspirations, and opportunities, including “the best youth policies in the world with a focus on the Arab region,” “the most prominent challenges of youth work in the Arab world,” and “the comprehensive guide to initiatives and centers.” youth in the Arab world.