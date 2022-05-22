Psychologist José Manuel Contreras attends to María, one of the patients at the Adaner association day center in Murcia. / JAVIER CARRION / AGM

María began to develop the first behaviors typical of an eating disorder when she was 13 or 14 years old, although it was at 16 when the problem worsened. She avoided eating, or vomited after getting up from the table. “But those of us who suffer from these disorders are masters of deception, so although my mother noticed something, she did not know what she really meant.