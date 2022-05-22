Genoa – The number of patients hospitalized for Covid in hospitals in Liguria continues to decline. To date they are 187 patients, 6 less than yesterday. There are 7 people admitted to intensive care. The new positive cases are 473 out of a total of 3,669 molecular and antigenic tests.

The positivity rate rises compared to yesterday to 12.8%. The number of people in home isolation is decreasing and today they are 8,853, 833 less than yesterday. In the Liguria Region bulletin, drawn up on the basis of the Alisa-Ministry of Health flow, no deaths are reported.