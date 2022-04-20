Everything as expected in the 33rd day of Ligue 1: away PSG gets rid of Angers without problems, but Marseille beats Nantes and postpones the Parisian party for the regain of the title (it will be the tenth for the club in the capital). Pochettino’s team has in fact 15 points ahead of Olympique with 5 rounds to go, but the goal difference criterion still keeps Sampaoli’s men arithmetically in the running, although PSG is +45 against Marseille’s +22. For the Parisians, in the 3-0 in Angers, Mbappé, Ramos and Marquinhos scored; Olympique instead comeback 3-2 Nantes with a decisive goal by Harit.