Messaging application had been provisionally suspended around 10 pm on Wednesday (26.Apr.2023)

Telegram returned to the air this Saturday (29.Apr.2023), around 7:30 pm, after a little over 2 days suspended by determination of the 1st Federal Court of Linhares, of the Federal Court of Espírito Santo. Here’s the full (300 KB). The decision was made because the messaging app delivered so “precarious” information from Nazi groups to Federal Police (Federal police).

This Saturday (April 29), federal judge Flávio Lucas, of the 2nd Specialized Panel of the TRF-2 (Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region), suspended, in part, the decision that removed Telegram (full –505 KB). The determination maintains the daily fine.

“The measure of complete suspension of the service is not reasonable, considering the widespread affectation throughout the national territory of the freedom of communication of thousands of people who are absolutely strangers to the facts under investigation”says the judge.

The magistrate determined that the telecommunications companies (Vivo, Claro, Tim and Oi), Google and Apple be given urgent orders to close “any type of blocking the application”. On Friday (April 28), Apple withdrew the app from the App Store.

The document that took the app offline on Wednesday (April 26) cites Telegram’s lack of compliance with the court order that forced platforms to hand over information from Nazi and neo-Nazi groups on social networks.

“Despite the timely response, the information provided does not comply with the court order. It should be noted that the determination was for Telegram to forward the registration data of ALL channel and chat group members”highlighted the text.

The Justice also highlighted the analysis of the PF delegate, who argued that “The poor compliance with the court order by Telegram is not justified.”

The application would have informed that the lack of data from Nazi and neo-Nazi groups was due to the fact that the chats would have been deleted some time ago. “more than 6 months” receipt of the court order.

“Telegram, however, did not demonstrate that it was released from this legal duty, since, by failing to comply with the court order, it limited itself to denying the provision of the requested data under the generic claim that ‘the group has already been deleted’”added the decision that resulted in the suspension of the application.

2nd SUSPENSION

On March 17, 2022, the Minister of stf (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes determined the blocking of Telegram in Brazil for non-compliance with a court decision. Here’s the full (217 KB).

At the time, the magistrate summoned Apple and Google to be inserted “technological obstacles capable of making the use of the Telegram application unfeasible”.

Moraes determined the provisional suspension because the messaging application delayedly blocked 3 profiles linked to Bolsonarist blogger Allan dos Santos.

With the delay in complying with the court order, Santos created new profiles. In addition, even with the suspension, the content published by the blogger continued to be available to anyone who tried to access the application via internet browsers.

“I determine the complete and integral suspension of the operation of Telegram in Brazil, I defend being summoned, personally and immediately, the president of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), Wilson Diniz Wellisch, so that he immediately adopts all the necessary measures for the effectiveness of the measure ”said the minister in the decision at the time.

He also stated that the application is “well known” for not cooperating with judicial and police authorities in several countries.

“The contempt for Justice and the total lack of cooperation of the Telegram platform with the judicial bodies is a fact that disrespects the sovereignty of several countries, not being a circumstance that occurs exclusively in Brazil and has allowed this platform to be repeatedly used for the practice numerous criminal offences”.he added at the time.