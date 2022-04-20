Marc Spector has not found peace and is far from it. “Moon Knight”, chapter 4, took the protagonist into a whole new territory, forcing him to deal with truths about himself and the universe that he did not know.

With Arthur Harrow becoming increasingly violent, and the other gods of Egypt interfering with Marc’s mystical treatment, the Disney Plus series escalates in a way Marvel has never done before, opening the door to something new and dangerous.

Episode 4 of “Moon Knight” opened with Khonshu trapped in an ushabti, a type of ancient Egyptian tomb figure meant to possess the spirit of a living being that aids the pharaohs. Because of this, Marc and Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) are left without the Moon Knight suit, or the protection of their god.

Later, we see Layla and Steven descend into the tomb Khonshu is in. It is here where the show changes and takes us to scenes with touches of terror, based on the fear of not knowing what will appear. A clear example is Leyla’s fight moment.

As if it were an “Indiana Jones” movie, Layla and Steven part ways. The young woman is forced to dodge mummies and Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke), who tells him about his father’s fate.

Meanwhile, it is revealed that Ammit’s tomb, where the ushabti is trapped, is actually that of Alexander the Great. While trying to retrieve the item, Layla gets in the way and confronts Steven (Marc, more like) about his involvement in his father’s death.

Harrow also appears on the scene, shooting Marc Spector. This is where “Moon Knight” changes everything. After falling through a black void, Marc wakes up in a mental hospital full of familiar faces. Harrow appears as a psychologist, who tells him that Steven, Layla, Khonshu, and Ammit are just products of his mind.

Taweret, goddess of fertility in “Moon Knight” 1×04. Photo: Disney Plus

In a moment of chaos, Marc comes to his senses and escapes, only to meet Steven (now in a body of his own). The two try to escape from said reality, but the last thing the viewer sees is the friendly face of what appears to be Taweret, the Egyptian goddess of childbirth and fertility, in the guise of a hippopotamus.

How many episodes will “Moon Knight” have?

With 4 episodes of “Moon Knight” released, the already successful Disney Plus series will only have a couple more weeks of excitement for its fans, since the production will have a total of 6 episodes. His fans are waiting for a second season to be announced.