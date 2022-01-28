Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)

Base. 23 years. Statistics 2021-22: 27.9 points, 9.4 assists and 2.8 triples. Twice all star. Last year he missed the date, which was held at his home, but just before the resurrection of the Hawks who would end up as conference finalists. This year he is not being the brightest of the Atlanta team either, although they seem to have reacted in recent games, but Trae Young can be faulted individually. If your team is fighting to get into the play in and you are the second guard most voted by fans is that you are already a star in everyone’s eyes. He is, with Kyrie’s permission, the best in the East at his position and as such he has to be in this event. A potential MVP with enormous offensive talent who returns to the All Star on his own merits.

DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls)

Shooting guard. 32 years. Statistics 2021-22: 26 points, 5 rebounds and 4.8 assists. Five times all star. It took three years without stepping on the game of the stars. Just the time he was in San Antonio, a stage in his career when it seems many forgot what kind of player he was. But now he has become the visible face of an exciting project like these Chicago Bulls, who are fighting face to face with the great transatlantic liners of the East. There’s no doubt a lot of things are being done right in Illinois, but none stands out like him. It is the second highest scoring season of his career and he has become the team leader, something he has been for years, winning many games with decisive actions in the last minutes, including several game-winning baskets at the buzzer. He is the best guard in his conference so far. Without discussion.

Kevin DurantBrooklyn Nets

Eaves. 33 years. Statistics 2021-22: 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists. Twelve times all star. As if tearing his Achilles tendon wasn’t a big deal, Durant continues to play the same as ever. I mean, like the best. A knee injury will prevent him from being in Cleveland, although it will be him, as the most voted player in the East, who will choose the players of the team that will bear his name. The Nets’ season, so far, has left two clear conclusions. That they are not a team in the strict sense of the word, but that they win thanks to the innate talent of several of their pieces. And among them he stands out like no other Durant, capable of pulling off games almost on his own. Top scorer so far this season, he will certainly be missed.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Power forward. 27 years. Statistics 2021-22: 28.6 points, 11.3 points and 6 assists. Six times all star. The question with Giannis is no longer whether he is among the superstars of the League. That is no longer discussed. The question is in what historical position must we begin to place him. Double MVP, chosen as the best player in the last finals, the culminating moment of his career so far. He has been an all star uninterruptedly since 2017. In the last five seasons he has not dropped below 26 points on average. In the last four he does not go below 5 assists. He has averaged double-double in points + rebounds since 2018. And all this combined with at least 1 steal and at least 1 block per game. A machine to play basketball like few have seen. This season, without making much noise (because he has us used to it), he is again on the list for the MVP. And assisting better than ever. Another sign that his game grows every year, even if it seems impossible.

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

Pivot. 27 years. Statistics 2021-22: 28.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists. 5 times all star. The fact that Nikola Jokic is around prevents him from saying outright what seems obvious on many nights: that he is the best center in the League. What can be said is that he is the fittest player in the NBA and that he arrives in the weeks leading up to the All Star in the best moment of his career. If he continues to play like this, it is likely that we are facing the top favorite to win the MVP of the regular season. The Cameroonian, freed from the company of Ben Simmons, has taken the controls of the Sixers without hesitation and is starring in authentic exhibitions night yes, night too.