Dmitry Babin, an expert on the stock market at BCS World of Investments, predicted the fate of the ruble by the end of winter. His words transmits prime agency.

Babin believes that there will be a chance for the ruble to strengthen if the discount for geopolitical risks, which increased significantly in January 2022, is reduced. He noted that the ruble is undervalued: at the current price of Brent oil, the dollar should not exceed 67 rubles. The expert called the difference with the geopolitical rate a risk premium.

According to the specialist, under favorable circumstances, the ruble may return to the range of 72-76 per dollar. “It is unlikely that we will see the dollar even below 70 rubles, since expensive raw materials slow down the growth of the global economy, which in the end will hit demand, causing a drop in prices for it,” the financier predicted.

Earlier, Andrey Maslov, an analyst at FG FINAM, gave advice to Russians who want to buy foreign currency. He said that in the face of increasing tension in relations with Western countries, Russians should refrain from dealing with currencies. The specialist explained that the outcome of such periods of instability depends on the human factor and the decision-making of specific individuals.