Eastern border | Orpo Yelella: Illegal border crossing from Russia to Finland is not abating, there would be “at least hundreds” of arrivals

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) said on Wednesday evening Mightily In the A-studio, that the illegal border crossing from Russia to Finland is at least not abating.

According to Orpo’s information, there would be more arrivals. The information he receives is based on the assessment of the border and security authorities, as well as, among other things, interviews of asylum seekers conducted by the border authorities and eyewitness observations.

“There are signs that more people from third countries are being lured and directed towards Finland. We are talking about at least hundreds,” he said.

Orphan according to the fact that only the Raja-Joosep border crossing was left open is a drastic measure. He is satisfied with the decision. Government decided on Wednesday to close more border crossing points on the eastern border so that only the Raja-Joosep border station remains open.

“We hope that the message to Russia really gets through. We do not accept this kind of activity,” Orpo said.

According to Orpo, the assessment given by the law enforcement officer on Tuesday framed the government’s decision that it has not been decided to close the entire eastern border for the time being. He said that on Tuesday the government also drafted the closing of the entire border.

More measures will be taken if there is a need, he emphasized.

“If Russia continues to divert illegal migrants or immigrants to the Finnish border, i.e. if this instrumentalized immigration continues, we need to take more measures. I believe that at that stage the criteria for more drastic actions will be met.”

Orphan said that the Russian authorities have not actually hidden the fact that they have directed people to the Finnish border area.

“This [itärajan raja-asemien sulkeminen Raja-Jooseppia lukuun ottamatta] however, is a very strong decision. – – We do have more measures in our toolbox.”

According to Orpo, it is not his or the government’s job to assess what should happen in order to close the entire eastern border.

“The government’s task is to ensure that the safety of Finland and Finns is guaranteed. We are looking for the situation to calm down.”

Orpo also thanked the opposition for the government’s support.

“In these matters, if anywhere, Finland has always acted unitedly and is able to act even now,” he said.

