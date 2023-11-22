The elected president of Argentina, Javier Milei, offered to the president of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelensky, that Argentina host a peace summit on the war that confronts the European country with Russia, reported this Wednesday Diana Mondino, foreign policy representative of La Libertad Avanza.

The elected representative of Javier Milei’s party expressed Argentina’s interest in hosting this meeting on the conflictthe first to be held in Latin America.

“We offer to be the headquarters if it is appropriate,” Mondino assured the media in the vicinity of the Hotel Libertador, Milei’s bunker for weeks.

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Ukrainian president thanked Milei for his country’s “clear support” in the context of the Russian military invasion in a message published on the social network and invited the future Argentine head of state to visit Ukraine once he assumes the Presidency, which will occur on December 10.

“No ambiguity between good and evil. Just clear support for Ukraine. We Ukrainians are aware and appreciate it very much,” Zelensky said in his post.

The relationship between the countries of Latin America and the Ukrainian Government has been complex since the start of the war

Zelensky outlawed 11 parties, many of the Ukrainian left such as: – Left Opposition

– UFI

– PPSU

– Socialist Party of Ukraine

– Socialists Today he congratulated Milei, whom he hopes to “work together.” The right and the insane attract each other. pic.twitter.com/Fw12aVlTaM — Dani Ruiz (@diasdeaire) November 20, 2023

Ukraine has invited leaders such as the Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, to visit the country on numerous occasions, but so far they have not been able to do so.

In the case of the outgoing Executive, led by the Peronist Alberto Fernández, Zelensky’s efforts have involved the search for a clearer position condemning Russian aggression on the part of Argentina.

Milei, who has called Russian President Vladimir Putin an “autocrat”, has shown himself very critical of Fernández’s policy regarding the Ukrainian war and during the campaign he opened the door to greater cooperation between the two countries.

The transition to the new ‘Milei era’ this Wednesday had markedly diplomatic overtones.

In addition to Zelensky, The president-elect held talks with the US president, Joe Biden; the Chilean, Gabriel Boric; and the Peruvian, Dina Boluarte.



EFE