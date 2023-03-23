The Colombian faithful are making their preparations to celebrate the Easter week, one of the most important and intense dates of the calendar in the Christianity and that takes place in various corners of the world.

The next Sunday April 2 will officially start Holy Week with the celebration of ‘Palm Sunday’, a date commemorating the triumphal entry of jesus christ to jerusalem in the midst of the crowd that acclaimed him and received him amid palms and olive branches.

The pilgrimage lasts seven days. of parishioners commemorating the last days of the messiah in jerusalem before the Last Supper, Stations of the Cross and Crucifixion. On April 9 will be celebrated the Easter, a special day that represents the central axis of Christianity.

Easter Sunday History

After Calvary and the Crucifixion of Jesus of Nazareth, His body was embalmed and wrapped in a white sheet to give him a holy sepulcher in a cave that was sealed with a large rock.

According to the writings of Saint Matthew, Saint Mark and Saint Johnseveral women went to perfume the body of Jesus Christ, but they found the revelation of a man who revealed to them the resurrection of the Son of God.

Since that event, the Christian religion established its foundations. According to the books of bible new testament, the Easter represents hope in the world, because Jesus of Nazareth rose from the dead to free the people from sin and slavery.

Customs on Easter day

In Colombia Millions of faithful celebrate the victory of Jesus to death and perform different activities on this holy day. One of the main activities is the morning mass celebrated by followers throughout the country.

In the Easter week, There are several customs that are carried out in Colombia, one of the most Christian countries in the world. The non-consumption of red meat and not bathing during the days of Lent stand out.

In addition, in several regions of the country, large groups of parishioners often gather to perform performances and cultural activities. Mompox, Popayán, Tunja, Pasto and Pamplona These are some of the cities where most followers attend to celebrate the Resurrection.

In other parts of the world, it is very common for families to get together and celebrate the Easter. The figure of the ‘Easter Bunny’ which is represented in chocolates and the ‘Easter Eggs’, an activity that brings together children to paint and decorate eggs, a tradition that was born in Germany.

