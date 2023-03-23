Critics and the box office have turned their backs on “Shazam: The Fury of Gods.” Now, Zachary Levi —the protagonist who gives life to the superhero in the red suit— wants to turn the page of DC Comics and work within the cast of the second season of “The last of us”. The actor has had no luck in the cinema with the sequel and, in the midst of the recent controversy with Dwayne Johnson, has made an unexpected request to the creator of the video game and showrunner of the HBO Max series, Neil Druckman. What did he say to him and who could he play in the second season?

Less Shazam, more Cordyceps

Zachary Levi He had already shown some disagreement with the reception of the film in theaters, but this time he surprised his Twitter followers by posting a tweet in which he directly asked the showrunner to be cast in the most successful series of the moment on HBO Max.

Zachary Levi’s tweet in which he asks Neil Druckman to be in the series. Photo: Zachary Levi/Twitter See also "The last of us": chapter 2 included an error that nobody noticed and the director had to clarify

“I absolutely love ‘The last of us’! I’ve loved it since I played the first game. Then the sequel was, dare I say it, much better. I would be so excited to be on the show!” she wrote. “What do you say, Neil Druckmann?”he added, referring directly to the Naughty Dog co-chairman.

In the hypothetical case that Druckman and Craig Mazin —showrunners of the series— accept his request, it would be possible for Levi to play one of Abby’s friends (the villain of the second video game). However, in the absence of details on the story of season 2, everything remains as a possibility.

When will “The last of us” season 2 arrive?

At the moment, there is no official date announced by HBO for the premiere of the second season of “The last of us”. However, Bella Ramsey – who plays Ellie in the series – pointed out that the wait could be more than long.

“I think we start shooting at the end of this year or early next year. So probably the second season will premiere in late 2024 or early 2025“, said the actress in an interview for the Jonathan Ross show.