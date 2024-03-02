Kitee | Two men died in a house fire in Kitee

The cause of the fire is being investigated. At this stage, the police do not believe that the fire is related to a crime.

Two a man has died in a house fire in Kitee, the police informs.

The rescue service received information about the fire on Saturday at nine o'clock in the evening. The report was made by a bystander who had noticed smoke under the eaves of a detached house.

When the rescue service arrived, the fire was inside the building and had already spread to the attic. According to an earlier release from the rescue service, the fire causes considerable damage to the house.

Two men were found dead in the house. The police believe that the men were residents of the house.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. At this stage, the police do not believe that the fire is related to a crime.

Firefighting continued after midnight. They are believed to last for several hours.