After the terrible earthquake that occurred in Syria and Turkey, there are many countries that have mobilized in favor of these two nations who today suffer the ailments of a massive tragedy.

With more than 42,000 deaths, thousands injured and inclement winter, entire families have only been left with the rubble that took everything they had. Before the desolate panorama, Qatar stepped in and donated 10,000 mobile homes used for World Cup accommodationas reported by the Qatar Development Fund on its Twitter account.

Last Monday, February 6, a devastating earthquake shook Syria and Turkey. The tragedy turned the eyes of the world on the two nations, in which rescue hours were crucial.

Some countries helped with food, others with search teams, others with money and others with donations. In factOn February 15, Qatar, the place where the expensive World Cup took place, of which Argentina was champion, made a statement.

It turns out that the nation prepared itself so well to receive tourists from all over the world, that it built villas and cabins to house hundreds of fans. The innovative bet was made with mobile homes made of containers.

Qatar 🇶🇦 is sending 10,000 mobile homes for earthquake victims in Syria 🇸🇾 and Turkey 🇹🇷. These were used as World Cup accommodations. pic.twitter.com/0P7mqVR1kg —Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) February 13, 2023

See also 'In almost half the world, democracies are in decline' In view of the urgent needs in Turkey and Syria, we have made the decision to send our cabins and caravans to the region.

Qatar has pledged to send 10,000 mobile homes to the affected areas. The first shipment was made on February 12 to Turkey; the amount was 350 containers.

“In view of the urgent needs in Turkey and Syria, we have made the decision to send our cabins and caravans to the region, providing much-needed and immediate support to the people of Turkey and Syria,” the official told Reuters.

Qatar pledged to send Turkey and Syria 10,000 mobile homes from the 2022 World Cup to be used as shelters for people affected by one of the region’s worst earthquakes pic.twitter.com/xRtU0VuI9U — Reuters (@Reuters) February 13, 2023

The news was also confirmed by ESPNhalf who applauded the gesture.

10,000 mobile homes used for World Cup accommodation are being shipped to Turkey and Syria to house displaced families as part of the relief effort after last week’s devastating earthquake, Qatari sources have confirmed to ESPN 👏❤️ pic.twitter.com/0xs5VQEs1c — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 15, 2023

