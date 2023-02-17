With summaryNothing seems to be able to stand in the way of Napoli’s championship in Italy. The leader of the Serie A also won at Sassuolo on Friday. Trainer Luciano Spalletti saw his team triumph 2-0 at number 15 in the rankings.
Napoli now has an 18-point lead over Inter, the main pursuers.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia opened the score after more than ten minutes. The Georgian dribbled halfway across the field and then hit after being passed by Mathías Olivera. After more than half an hour, Victor Osimhen scored the second goal for the favorite. The Nigerian surprised goalkeeper Andrea Consigli from an almost impossible angle.
Inter will play against Udinese on Saturday.
