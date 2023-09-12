The deadly earthquake that hit Morocco last Friday left seven aftershocks measuring between 3.4 and 4.1 on Monday degrees and at least one of them was felt in the villages near the epicenter, which made its inhabitants remember the fear felt three days ago.

According to the National Geographic Institute (IGN) of Spain, which monitors earthquakes near this country, Throughout Monday, seven aftershocks occurred between 1:10 and 20:59 GMT, the most important being the last, measuring 4.1 degrees.

In the village of Tnirt, located just 10 kilometers from the epicenter of Friday’s deadly earthquake, at 8:30 p.m. local time (GMT+1) an earthquake was noticed which, according to EFE, surprised a group of villagers trying to get out of the debris the body of a buried woman.

At that time, the IGN recorded an earthquake in the area of ​​3.9 degrees and a depth of 23 kilometers. “Earthquake! Earthquake! Earthquake!” the villagers began to shout, quickly moving away from the rubble, fearing that a cracked wall would fall on them.

Read also: Former Colombian queen who went to Miss Universe survived the earthquake in Morocco

The aftershock lasted approximately five seconds., in which stones were moved and a noise was heard throughout the valley. After a few minutes, the young people who were digging to remove the woman returned to work.

In this village, two dead people still remain in the rubble, in addition to several animal corpses buried under the houses.

The number of victims from the earthquake of between 6.8 and 7 degrees that hit several provinces in southern Morocco last Friday reached 2,862 dead and 2,562 injured as of 7:00 p.m. on Monday local time.