Mexico City.- The Mexican National Team, Jaime Lozanohe again summoned Hector Herrera for the friendlies against Australia and Uzbekistan. He ex player of the Pachuca Tuzos and Atlético de Madrid He asked for a new opportunity after being erased since last November.

During the mandate of Argentinian, Diego Coccathe now Houston Dynamo player was forgotten, he even criticized that the mexican players who are active in the Major League Soccer (MLS) are not valued to be in the call for the Tricolor.

With the arrival of ‘Jimmy’ Lozano raised his hand to be considered for this new project and upon being Houston the first stop of the coach ratified held a talk with ‘H H’who managed to convince him to return to the call of the Mexican team.

However, his return to Tricolor was criticized by the media, to such an extent that Hector Herrera He defended himself from the press in an interview for HiSports TV.

Héctor Herrera in the National Team game

jam media

«In our country there are people who believe themselves the ‘Messis’ of the soccer and they believe they have the power of speech to say who does things well and what makes them bad. For a person to say that I can be or not be in the Mexican team “It doesn’t keep me awake,” he said.

He TV Azteca narratorChristian Martinoli, uploaded a video today on his official Facebook account where he sends a strong message to Hector Herreraafter his statements prior to facing Australia in the current FIFA date.

Martinoli launches against Héctor Herrera

Facebook Christian Martinoli

«I’m not interested in what the players say, it’s very good for them to say what they want, they have every right to say whatever they want, as does the commenter. soccer He has the right to say whatever he wants, if he agrees and believes that the majority or all of us who dedicate ourselves to talking about soccer “We don’t even touch the ball with our hands, it’s your right.”

«I also have every right to say that he has already had many opportunities in the national team, that he is in the best moment of his career in HoustonIt is true that it had not started well in Houston“It is also true that he has another call when one would think that a 34-year-old player is already closer to the harp than to the piano,” he stated. Christian Martinoli.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.