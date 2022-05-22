An earthquake measuring 6 on the Richter scale shook several prefectures in eastern and northeastern Japan, including Fukushima. There is currently no news of damage. The earthquake occurred around 12.30 (local time). The Japanese Meteorological Agency has placed its origin in the Pacific, about 30 kilometers deep, although no tsunami warning has been activated.

Authorities also ruled out damage to nuclear power plants in the area, as well as major transport cuts, although the railway company confirmed the suspension of a train connecting the Fukushima and Miyagi regions, according to the Kiodo news agency.