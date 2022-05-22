The latest rumors shared by the insider and journalist Jeff Grubb suggest the arrival of one State of Play dedicated to PlayStation VR2: when? “Very early“According to the VentureBeat reporter, the presentation of the device will be” substantial “and most likely at that juncture the news that everyone expects or its release date will also be shared.

Grubb cites the cancellation of the 2022 edition of E3 as a gap to fill with a new PlayStation event. The PS VR2 event would complement the short developer presentation during the recent GDC celebrations and should take place in early June as a demonstration showcase.

“The only rumors I’ve heard are that they intend to show it again in a more substantial way very soon“says Grubb.”I wouldn’t be surprised if all of this related to E3. Maybe this is where the threads cross, like they have a smaller event where they show PSVR 2, which is why people feel there will be a PlayStation showcase in early June.“. Below at minute 1:03:50 Grubb talks about this event.

So far, nothing has been confirmed by Sony. In this way, all information shared by the reporter must be treated as rumors.

According to other rumors, Sony may be working on a portable console.

Source: PlayStation Life Style