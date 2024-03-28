Italy is still shaking: the 4.5 earthquake was felt throughout the region

These days Italy is involved in an earthquake swarm. The memory of the disasters of the recent past is still very vivid in those who have seen their homes collapse right before their eyes. First the province of L'Aquila on March 25th and a few minutes ago the news of the earthquake in the province of Udine. At 10.19pm a strong storm was felt seismic shock of magnitude 4.5 with epicenter in Socchieve at a depth of 10 km.

The countries involved are numerous and the earth tremor was also felt in Veneto, Trentino Alto Adige and Slovenia. Civil protection ensures that no damage to architectural structures or people has been recorded. An electrical outage is the only inconvenience currently highlighted.

The Fire Brigade also confirmed that no danger reports were received at their operations centers. So just a lot of fear. The inhabitants of Trento, Bolzano, Mestre and other neighboring cities commented on the incident with numerous posts on social media.

❌ #Udineshock #earthquake of magnitude ML 4.5 recorded at 10.19 pm by @INGVterremoti in the Socchieve area. At the moment there have been no calls for help or reports of damage to the operations rooms of the #fire fighters [#27marzo 22:40] pic.twitter.com/MH7duDydh6 — Fire Brigade (@vigilidelfuoco) March 27, 2024

The INGV, INational Institute of Volcanology, is monitoring the situation and alerted the various competent bodies, reassuring the population to remain calm and follow their instructions. The municipalities most interested because they are close toepicenter located in Socchievethey are Tramonti di Sopra, Tramonti di Sotto, Preone, Ampezzo, Enemonzo, Raveo, Forni di Sotto, Villa Santina, Lauco, Saursi, Ovaro, Verzegnis.

Riccardo Riccardicouncilor of the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region for Health, social policies and disability, and delegate for Civil Protection, confirmed that the entire region is affected by the ongoing seismic swarm and that the attention of the competent authorities is very high.

The last earthquake recorded in the area dates back to 1976 when a strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 caused extensive damage and numerous injuries. It is therefore understandable fear of the population in remembering those events. Fortunately, the tremors felt were much less intense and no obvious difficulties were reported.

