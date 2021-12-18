Chiara Ferragni and Fedez escaped from their home due to the earthquake, that’s or what happened

Over the last few hours a strong jolt of earthquake aroused the concern of all the inhabitants of Milan. Among the latter also Chiara Ferragni and Fedez they warned the fort shock. In light of this, the influencer and the singer took to the streets as a precaution. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

During the morning of Saturday December 18, 2021, a strong earthquake with its epicenter in the Bergamo area also hit the city of Milan. Among inhabitants who fled to the street in terror, there were also the Ferragnez who have told what happened on social networks. Here are all the details.

Residents on the top floor of a building in the area City Life in Milan, Chiara Ferragni and Fedez were also frightened by the strong earthquake with epicenter in Bergamo. The well-known influencer and the Milanese rapper ran away in Street holding their dog.

To tell thehappened they have been themselves through their Instagram profile. In detail, Fedez reported on his story agencies who reported many people left their homes. This was the comment of the singer:

But they are talking about us.

Even the famous digital businesswoman he decided to say a few words about what happened. Through a video shared with all her fans on her social account, Chiara Ferragni said she had never felt such a strong shock. These were his words:

I was with Fedez, I was about to make myself a coffee and I felt this mega shock. We ran down the stairs with the dog in our arms while the children were with their grandparents, a crazy anxiety.

On the other hand, Chiara Ferragni and Fedez were not the only ones faces I know I felt the shock. Among others citizens from Milan there were also Federica Panicucci, Ghemon and Francesco Facchinetti who commented: