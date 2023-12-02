A earthquake of magnitude 5.6 shook the southeast of Bangladesh this Saturday without the authorities reporting any fatalities so far.

The earthquake occurred at 09:35 local time (03:35 GMT), with its epicenter in the city of Ramganj, in the southeast of Bangladesh and about 86 kilometers from Dhaka, the expert from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department told EFE. Monowar Hossain.

Several local media reported that the earthquake was also felt in much of the country, including the capital.

Bangladesh is located above the junction of two tectonic plates, the Indian and the Eurasian, which causes the country to frequently experience mild to moderate earthquakes.

However, Hossain assured that “an earthquake of this magnitude is not very common in Bangladesh” specifying that the majority of earthquakes felt in the country “have their epicenter in the northeast of the border between Bangladesh and India or in Myanmar.”

At least 80 injured after the earthquake

At least 80 people were injured this Saturday in eastern Bangladesh.

“We have given first aid to 77 people and referred three to the district hospital for better treatment, one of them in critical condition,” the head of the government hospital in the Chauddagram area, in the eastern district of Comilla, told EFE. , Golam Kibria.

Kibria added that all of the injured were garment workers who suffered injuries while trying to run out of a textile factory after the earthquake, whose epicenter was about 50 kilometers away in the town of Ramganj.

He seism It took place at 09:35 local time (03:35 GMT) and the tremors were felt in much of the country, according to several local media.

EFE

