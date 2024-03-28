In the message published on the studio's official website from Madeline Stephanie Thorson, head of the same, it is said that in recent days Extremely OK Games would have liked to announce an official release date for Earthblade, but that it was not possible to do so. Apologies are therefore apologized to all those who will be disappointed by this news. “Maybe it was predictable, but it always sucks when the haters are right.”

Earthblade it won't come out in the 2024 . We are talking about the new game from the authors of Celeste, Extremely OK Games, a popular platformer with strong and profound themes that received a lot of acclaim at the time of its release, also selling very well.

Good news too

An image of Earthblade

Fortunately there is also some good news. Development is not stagnant in the sense that it is progressing well and the team is happy to work on it. Furthermore, a new game designer has been added, Kyle Pulver (Jottobots, Everyone Loves Active 2, Bonesaw), veteran indie developer, great friend of the founders of Extremely OK Games (they modded Wii together).

According to what was said, Pulver was integrated into the team for his great ideas, which were inserted into the game without derailing it. Furthermore, his external gaze allowed us to consider some points that the developers had not noticed.

In the text of the announcement, Thorson also explained that she is recovering from surgery related to her transition, but that she was happy to return to work: “it was a large and destabilizing event that affected my entire senior year” , wrote Thorson, who then added how she feels right now “Now that it's over, I feel a deep sense of tranquility, as if my mind were a tangle of knots that I can begin to slowly untie. And instead of with every knot untied, I get more clarity. It feels like the beginning of a new era.”