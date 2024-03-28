The National Water Commission (WITH WATER) has issued an important notice about the climate for today, March 28, 2024. The cold front No. 42 moves over the east of the Yucatan Peninsula, generating heavy rains in Tabasco, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

The cold front will also cause a “North” event over Veracruz, Tabasco, Yucatán Peninsula and Isthmus of Tehuantepec, with high waves and rains in the northeast, east and southeast of the country.

For today, they are expected rains strong in Tabasco, Oaxaca and Chiapas, with the potential for landslides, flooding and flooding. In addition, intervals of showers are expected in various regions, including Hidalgo, Puebla, Veracruz, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo, as well as rains isolated in Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí and Querétaro.

Impact of freezing temperatures and extreme heat

Cold to very cold temperatures will persist in the northwest, north and central Mexico, with frigid conditions in the mountains of Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

On the other hand, it is expected extreme heat in several regions of the country, reaching 40 to 45°C in Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero and Morelos (south).

He heat you will also feel temperatures between 35 and 40°C in Sinaloa, State of Mexico (southwest), Puebla (southwest), Oaxaca (coast), Chiapas (coast) and Campeche.

The states of Baja California Sur, Sonora (south), Durango (west), Coahuila (east), Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas (south), Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Veracruz, Tabasco, Yucatán and Quintana Roo, will experience maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C.

Rain forecast for today March 28, 2024

Showers are expected with occasional rains strong in Tabasco, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Intervals of showers in Hidalgo, Puebla, Veracruz, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

AND Rains isolated in the states of Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí and Querétaro.

The WITH WATER warns that there are risks for the population, such as the possibility of freezing of the asphalt layer due to low temperatures, as well as the fall of trees and advertisements due to strong winds.