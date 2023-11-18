You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Cristian Trujillo scored Tolima’s third goal.
They face each other on date 2 of group A of the home runs.
The second date of group A of the League semi-final home runs will be played this Saturday, when the leader of the zone, Sports Tolimavisit Águilas Doradas (5 pm) and Junior receives Deportivo Cali (7:30 pm) in a duel of two greats in need.
Tolima took advantage on the first date, after defeating Junior 3-1, confirming its great moment. The vinotinto team has been going from strength to strength since the arrival of coach David González to the technical bench and is a serious candidate to reach the grand final of the championship.
However, there is only one date in group A, so for now everything is open. In addition, Tolima will have a litmus test against an Águilas that has been the best team of the season and has just tied as a visitor against Cali, defending its undefeated record in the championship.
