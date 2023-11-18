Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg: The European Union looks at Ukraine through rose-colored glasses

The European Union (EU) views Ukraine’s membership in the union through rose-colored glasses, while showing excessive severity towards the states of the Western Balkans. Austrian Minister for European and Foreign Affairs Alexander Schallenberg drew attention to this, reports TASS.

He expressed dissatisfaction with this approach. “I have the feeling that the Balkans are looked at through a magnifying glass, and Ukraine through rose-colored glasses. I would expect the same standards to be applied to Bosnia and Herzegovina as to Ukraine,” Schallenberg said.

The minister emphasized that he supports Kyiv’s accession to the EU, but it should not immediately be made a full member, in particular, allowing it to participate in all areas of the association’s internal market.