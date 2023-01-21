With videoMemphis Depay has made his debut for his new club Atlético Madrid. The attacker, who came over from FC Barcelona, ​​was allowed to participate in the last fifteen minutes in the home game against Real Valladolid. He was allowed to share in the festivities, as Atlético easily won 3-0.

Between the 18th and 28th minutes, the home club managed to remove any tension from the game with three goals. First it was Álvaro Morata who opened the score with his 50th goal in La Liga. The Spain international was found by Antoine Griezmann, cut defender Jawad El Yamiq and shot in a controlled manner.

Griezmann then made it 2-0 himself, with which the Frenchman scored a goal in Madrid in front of his own audience for the first time since April 2019. From a Griezmann cross, Mario Hermoso first headed into goalkeeper Jordi Masip, but the defender was still accurate in the rebound (3-0).

After the break, Atlético did not make too much effort to put the weak Valladolid at a greater disadvantage. Depay came in fifteen minutes before time for Morata. In the 81st minute, the eager former PSV player came close to scoring his first goal for Atlético, but it didn’t get that far.

Atlético came on 31 points from eighteen matches. That is 10 less than leader FC Barcelona, ​​which also has two games in credit.

