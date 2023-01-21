The authorities of the Russian Federation should be glad that the issue of the transfer of German military equipment has not yet been decided in favor of Ukraine. This was announced on Saturday, January 21, by the chairman of the defense committee in the Bundestag, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann.

“President [России Владимира] Putin can be congratulated on the fact that it was not possible to make a decision on tanks, ”the TV channel quotes her as saying. NTV.

The MP criticized German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for indecision. According to her, such a position creates the impression that Berlin is not ready to properly participate in the collective support of Kyiv.

On the same day, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Makeev expressed his disappointment with the results of the meeting of Western defense ministers at the Ramstein base in the United States. He noted that Kyiv expected more from the German partners, as the country is now in dire need of battle tanks.

The day before, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the participants in the talks at the Ramstein airbase did not decide on the transfer of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. He stressed that the views of the allies on this issue differ, and Germany is not the only one opposed to sending such military equipment.

Prior to that, on January 18, it turned out that Berlin was ready to provide Kyiv with Leopard 2 tanks, provided that Washington sends Abrams tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). The FRG has always expressed its opposition to acting alone. The United States, in turn, insists that Germany not only allow other countries to transfer the Leopard 2, but also participate in the deliveries itself.

Against the backdrop of a discussion about Western supplies, military expert Alexei Leonkov told Izvestia earlier that day about the complete destruction of stockpiles of Soviet equipment in Ukraine. According to him, since the beginning of the special operation, Kyiv has disposed of not only what was listed behind them, but also what the countries of Eastern Europe supplied.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.